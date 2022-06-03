Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when Belarus hosts Slovakia at Karadorde Stadium.

Slovakia finds itself in League C, the third tier of competition in the UEFA Nations League, after being relegated from League B in the last edition of the European competition. The team finished fourth in Group B2 with just four points after six matches. Now, the Slovakians share Group C3 with Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Slovakia Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream Belarus vs. Slovakia on fuboTV: Get access now!

Slovakia's most recent outing was a friendly match in March against Finland, where Ondrej Duda and Erik Jirka got on the scoresheet to secure the win for the Slovakians.

In World Cup qualifying, Slovakia finished third in Group H, meaning the team would be missing its third World Cup in a row, not having qualified since South Africa 2010.

Belarus, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back wins in the team's two friendlies in March, a 3-0 finish over India followed by a 1-0 victory over Bahrain. Andrey Solovey scored in both wins for Belarus.

Belarus now hosts Slovakia at Karadorde Stadium on Friday with the Slovakians looking to begin their journey back to League B on the right foot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

