How to Watch Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgium and the Netherlands will battle it out in their first match of Group A play of the UEFA Nations League Friday.

The UEFA Nations League continues today with Belgium taking on The Netherlands. The last match between these two teams was in 2018 in an international friendly where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. These two nations are in a group with Poland and Wales who already played leaving Poland victorious with a 2-1 result.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Netherlands: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Belgium vs. Netherlands: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

Belgium’s latest international match was a friendly against Burkina Faso where Belgium won 3-0. Scoring for Belgium were Hans Vanaken, Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke. In World Cup Qualification for UEFA, Belgium last faced Wales and ended up in a 1-1 draw.

The Netherlands faced Germany and Denmark in its latest international friendlies defeating Denmark 4-2 and tying Germany 1-1. Scoring in the match against Germany was Steven Bergwijn ten minutes after entering the game in during the second half. Bergwijn scored twice in the match against Denmark along with Nathan Aké and Memphis Depay.

Teams will face each other twice as the home and the away team. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners. The finals will be played in June 2023.

