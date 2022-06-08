Belgium vs. Poland stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Belgium vs. Poland in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgium will look for its first win in group play of the UEFA Nations League while Poland will try to catch up to the Netherlands on goal differential.

Belgium and Poland will square off for their second matches in League A Group 4. Poland is tied with the Netherlands on points atop Group 4 but trails the Netherlands based on goal differential. Belgium is at the bottom of the group with zero points and several goals against. 

How to Watch Belgium vs. Poland: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 8, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Belgium vs. Poland: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Poland won its first game of the group against Wales 2-1. 

Belgium did not fare as well in its first game against the Netherlands. The team lost a 4-1 match despite playing even at zero for the first forty minutes of the game. Steven Bergwijn scored first for the Netherlands, followed by Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries and Depay scored a second goal late in the game. Belgium finally got on the board in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough.

If Belgium can improve upon its stamina, it could be competitive with these other teams, but the team needs to be able to play from the first whistle to the last. Today's game will be a tossup to see who can grab three points.

