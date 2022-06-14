Finland will look to take the lead in the group standings with a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina today in UEFA Nations League action.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland will meet for the second time in League B Group 3 of UEFA Nations League play today. Their first meeting resulted in a 1-1 draw giving each team one point for their total in the standings.

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina currently lead the group with five points. The team has accumulated one win and two draws thus far. Most recently, Bosnia and Herzegovina played to a 1-1 draw against Montenegro on Saturday. Luka Menalo gave Bosnia the lead with a goal at the 62' mark, but Adam Marušić scored for Montenegro 15 minutes later to tie things up.

Finland is in second place in the group standings with four points. The team has a win, a loss and a draw so far, but will look to improve on that with a win over Bosnia today. Most recently, Finland dropped a 1-0 game to Romania. Nicușor Bancu scored at the 31' mark for Romania to take the lead and Finland was unable to find the equalizer.

With only one point separating these two teams and the first leg resulting in a draw, today's game could go to either team. A win for Finland will move the team into first place in the standings.

