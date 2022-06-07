How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Romania on Tuesday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

The Romanian men's national team kicked off its Group B3 campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Montenegro at Podgorica City Stadium. The loss left Romania last in the group following the draw between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland in the other tournament opener in the group on Saturday.

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Teemu Pukki put Finland ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, calmly putting away a penalty kick in the 45th minute of the match. Smail Prevljak equalized in dramatic fashion in the 93rd minute to split the points between the two teams on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is now winless in its last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with two draws and one win for Finland in that span. The two countries shared a World Cup qualifying group with neither team qualifying for Qatar 2022.

