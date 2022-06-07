Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Romania on Tuesday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

The Romanian men's national team kicked off its Group B3 campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Montenegro at Podgorica City Stadium. The loss left Romania last in the group following the draw between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland in the other tournament opener in the group on Saturday.

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Teemu Pukki put Finland ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, calmly putting away a penalty kick in the 45th minute of the match. Smail Prevljak equalized in dramatic fashion in the 93rd minute to split the points between the two teams on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is now winless in its last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with two draws and one win for Finland in that span. The two countries shared a World Cup qualifying group with neither team qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Hungary England
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Germany vs England in UEFA Nations League

By Brandon Rush4 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Hungary England
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Italy vs Hungary in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown9 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Ireland Montenegro
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Finland vs Montenegro in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy