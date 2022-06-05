Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bulgaria vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Sunday when Bulgaria hosts Georgia at Ludogorets Arena.

The action of the second matchday in the UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday when Georgia visits the city of Razgrad to face Bulgaria at Ludogorets Stadium. Georgia is sitting at the top of the standings in Group C4 with three points, while Bulgaria is third in the table with one point.

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. Georgia Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Live stream Bulgaria vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Get access now!

Georgia extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to five matches on Thursday when the team defeated Gibraltar 4-0 on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got on the scoresheet first with his 12th-minute strike, while Guram Kashia doubled the lead in the 33rd.

The second half was all Georgia as well with Georges Mikautadze and Valeri Qazaishvili scoring in back-to-back minutes (87th and 88th) to leave the score 4-0 at the end of the match. Georgia had a whopping 28 shots to Gibraltar's one in the dominant victory.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with North Macedonia on Thursday with Kiril Despodov scoring the team's only goal in the match at home.

Georgia will look to extend its unbeaten run to six matches when the team faces Bulgaria at Ludogorets Arena on Sunday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Bulgaria vs. Georgia

TV CHANNEL: Fubo Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
