Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Bulgaria hosts North Macedonia at Ludogorets Arena.

The action in League C begins on Thursday when Bulgaria faces North Macedonia in Group 4 in Razgrad, Bulgaria. The teams find themselves in the third division at the UEFA Nations League with the chance to get promoted to League B by winning the group at the end of the group stage. Georgia and Gibraltar are the other two teams in the group.

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Live stream Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia on fuboTV: Get access now!

North Macedonia had a respectable No. 2 finish in Group J in UEFA World Cup qualifying, which gave the Macedonians a spot in the playoff with a chance to still qualify for Qatar 2022.

In March of this year, the team made international headlines after defeating Euro 2020 champion Italy 1-0 in the first round of the WCQ playoff. Aleksander Trajkovski scored in the 92nd minute to eliminate the Italians from World Cup contention for the second World Cup cycle in a row.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back defeats losing 2-1 to World Cup host Qatar followed by another 2-1 loss to Russia 2018 runner-up Croatia. Kiril Despodov scored the team's lone goal in both friendlies.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia

TV CHANNEL: Fubo Sports Network
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
