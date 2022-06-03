How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia hosts Austria on the first matchday of the tournament.

Croatia finished its spectacular run in Russia 2018 in second place, losing to World Cup winner France 4-2 in the tournament final. Now, Croatia finds itself in Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League alongside France with Denmark and Austria rounding out the group.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

The Croatian national team is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The team's last loss was a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Spain that ended 5-3 back at the 2020 Euro in June 2021. Mario Pašalić tied the game at three apiece in the 92nd minute, but Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oryazabal both scored in extra time to hand the victory to the Spaniards.

Since then, the Croatians have won six matches and drawn three throughout their unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Austria, meanwhile, lost in the first round of the UEFA World Cup qualifying play-off 2-1 to Wales meaning the Austrian will be missing the World Cup for the sixth time in a row.

The action in Group A1 kicks off on Friday when Croatia and Austria face off on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

