Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia hosts Austria on the first matchday of the tournament.

Croatia finished its spectacular run in Russia 2018 in second place, losing to World Cup winner France 4-2 in the tournament final. Now, Croatia finds itself in Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League alongside France with Denmark and Austria rounding out the group.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Croatia vs. Austria on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Croatian national team is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The team's last loss was a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Spain that ended 5-3 back at the 2020 Euro in June 2021. Mario Pašalić tied the game at three apiece in the 92nd minute, but Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oryazabal both scored in extra time to hand the victory to the Spaniards.

Since then, the Croatians have won six matches and drawn three throughout their unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Austria, meanwhile, lost in the first round of the UEFA World Cup qualifying play-off 2-1 to Wales meaning the Austrian will be missing the World Cup for the sixth time in a row.

The action in Group A1 kicks off on Friday when Croatia and Austria face off on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Croatia vs. Austria

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

By Christine Brown42 seconds ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Austria Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Slovakia

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Netherlands Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Belgium vs Netherlands

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League

By Justin Carter20 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy