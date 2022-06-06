Skip to main content

How to Watch Croatia vs. France in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Croatia and France are both looking for their first win in the UEFA Nations League tournament.

The second matchday of UEFA Nations League is underway and both France and Croatia are looking to get their first win. France comes into the tournament with high expectations after winning the 2018 World Cup. 

How to Watch Croatia vs. France: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Croatia vs. France: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

Croatia played Austria in the first match of the League A group 1 play and lost 3-0. Croatia had two international friendlies where it beat Bulgaria 2-1 and tied Slovenia 1-1. The tie with Slovenia comes after it beat Slovenia in the UEFA World Cup qualifications 3-0. In the UEFA World Cup qualification, Croatia won its group beating Russia by one point. In group play Croatia had seven wins, two draws, and one loss.

France lost its opening game of UEFA Nations League play to Denmark 2-1. Karim Benzema was first to score in the match at the 51st minute giving France the lead. However, Denmark brought in three subs in the 60th minute, one of whom, Andreas Cornelius, was able to generate a goal just eight minutes later. In the 88th minute, Cornelius found the back of the net again leaving Denmark victorious.

The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. 

