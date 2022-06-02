Cyprus vs. Kosovo stream: Watch online, TV channel

Cyprus and Kosovo are currently in League C in the UEFA Nations League and were placed in Group 2 following the draw in December. Greece and Northern Ireland are the two remaining teams in the group and will also be facing each other on Thursday.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 1

Cyprus' most recent action was in UEFA World Cup qualifying back in November 2021. The team lost 2-1 to Slovenia on the final matchday of the group stage, where Andronikos Kakoullis scored the team's lone goal in the loss. Cyprus finished near the bottom of Group H of the World Cup qualifying group stage with just five points in 10 matches.

Kosovo, meanwhile, finished last in Group B in WCQ with five points in 10 matches. The team's most recent action was a friendly against Switzerland which ended in a 1-1 draw. Milot Rashica, midfielder for recently relegated side Norwich City, scored the only goal in the draw for Kosovo.

Cyprus and Kosovo face off at AEK Arena on Thursday to kick off the action for Group C2 in the UEFA Nations League.

