How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cyrpus hosts Northern Ireland on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Both Cyprus and Northern Ireland lost in their respective UEFA Nations League debuts on Thursday, leaving both countries at the bottom of Group C2 with Northern Ireland above Cyprus in the standings due to goal difference. Both teams will look to bounce back on Sunday at AEK Arena on the second matchday of the European competition.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland on fuboTV: Get access now!

On Thursday, Cyprus hosted Kosovo at AEK Arena where the hosts lost 2-0 following two second-half strikes from the visitors. Valon Berisha put Kosovo ahead in the 65th minute thanks to an assist from striker Vedat Muriqi. Edon Zhegrova then doubled the lead off of an assist from Florian Loshaj. Kosovo now leads Group C2 with three points and a plus-two goal difference.

In the other tournament debut, Northern Ireland hosted Greece at Windsor Park, losing to the Greek national team 1-0 following a 39th-minute strike from Anastasios Bakasetas.

The win leaves Greece in second place in the table after the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
