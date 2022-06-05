Cyrpus hosts Northern Ireland on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Both Cyprus and Northern Ireland lost in their respective UEFA Nations League debuts on Thursday, leaving both countries at the bottom of Group C2 with Northern Ireland above Cyprus in the standings due to goal difference. Both teams will look to bounce back on Sunday at AEK Arena on the second matchday of the European competition.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

On Thursday, Cyprus hosted Kosovo at AEK Arena where the hosts lost 2-0 following two second-half strikes from the visitors. Valon Berisha put Kosovo ahead in the 65th minute thanks to an assist from striker Vedat Muriqi. Edon Zhegrova then doubled the lead off of an assist from Florian Loshaj. Kosovo now leads Group C2 with three points and a plus-two goal difference.

In the other tournament debut, Northern Ireland hosted Greece at Windsor Park, losing to the Greek national team 1-0 following a 39th-minute strike from Anastasios Bakasetas.

The win leaves Greece in second place in the table after the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

