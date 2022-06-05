How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Spain

Czech Republic hosts Spain at Eden Arena on Sunday in UEFA Nations League action in this huge soccer matchup.

Following a 1-1 draw in Seville against Portugal, Spain now must travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

The host leads Group A2 after defeating Switzerland 2-1 on Thursday in the team's tournament debut.

The Spanish national team, led by head coach Luis Enrique, hosted Portugal at Benito Villamarín Stadium on Thursday on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Striker Álvaro Morata got the team ahead in the 25th minute following an assist from Pablo Sarabia. The lead lasted a little less than an hour when Ricardo Horta drew the match level in the 82nd minute off of a João Cancelo pass.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, got off to a winning start in the European competition, beating Switzerland 2-1 at Eden Arena on Thursday. Jan Kuchta scored in the 11th minute, but Noah Okafor equalized for the Swiss near the end of the first half. A Djibril Sow own goal ended up securing all three points for the team in the end, giving the Group A2 lead to the Czech Republic.

