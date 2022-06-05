Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Spain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Czech Republic hosts Spain at Eden Arena on Sunday in UEFA Nations League action in this huge soccer matchup.

Following a 1-1 draw in Seville against Portugal, Spain now must travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League. 

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Czech Republic vs. Spain on fuboTV: Get access now!

The host leads Group A2 after defeating Switzerland 2-1 on Thursday in the team's tournament debut.

The Spanish national team, led by head coach Luis Enrique, hosted Portugal at Benito Villamarín Stadium on Thursday on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Striker Álvaro Morata got the team ahead in the 25th minute following an assist from Pablo Sarabia. The lead lasted a little less than an hour when Ricardo Horta drew the match level in the 82nd minute off of a João Cancelo pass.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, got off to a winning start in the European competition, beating Switzerland 2-1 at Eden Arena on Thursday. Jan Kuchta scored in the 11th minute, but Noah Okafor equalized for the Swiss near the end of the first half. A Djibril Sow own goal ended up securing all three points for the team in the end, giving the Group A2 lead to the Czech Republic.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Czech Republic vs. Spain

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
imago1012443142h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
imago1012442802h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Spain

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012455904h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bulgaria vs. Georgia

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012424409h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Slovenia

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012445156h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Sweden vs. Norway

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
imago1012416838h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs. Greece

By Rafael Urbina29 seconds ago
USATSI_18451019
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy