How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

The Czech Republic and Switzerland will meet today to kick off the League A group two play in the UEFA Nations League. While the Czech Republic has not qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this fall, Switzerland made it through qualifiers and will be making the trip for the tournament starting in November.

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

In its last five outings, the Czech Republic has won three matches, lost one and played one to a draw. The most recent game the team played was against Wales which resulted in a 1-1 draw. Prior to that, the Czech Republic lost a 1-0 match to Sweden in World Cup qualifiers.

Switzerland has had more success recently based strictly on the fact that it has already qualified for the World Cup. The team has two wins, two draws and one loss in its last five games, but won the games that were most important to get a bid to Qatar. Most recently, Switzerland played to 1-1 draw with Kosovo in an international friendly.

The favor is with Switzerland today as the Czech Republic is down a couple of its strongest players due to injury. The adjustment to a new lineup may be challenging for the Czechs to get used to during a crucial game.

