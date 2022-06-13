Skip to main content

How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denmark and Austria will play for the second time in UEFA Nations League group play today.

In UEFA Nations League Matchday number four, Denmark and Austria meet for the second time. In the first meeting of the nations, Denmark won 2-1. 

How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Denmark vs. Austria: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Denmark was on the scoreboard with a goal from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the 28th minute. Austria was able to score the game-tying goal forty minutes later from the foot of Xaver Schlager. However, Jen Stryger Larsen found a way to score the game-winning goal with a pass from Christian Eriksen. Larsen was subbed into the match in the 66th minute and the fresh legs were clearly beneficial to the team.

Denmark currently sits at the top of League A Group 1, earning six points with two wins and one loss. Austria is in second place with four points with one win, one loss and one draw. Austria's most recent game resulted in a 1-1 draw with France. Andreas Weimann scored first for Austria, but Kylian Mbappé found the net with only seven minutes to play to earn one point from the draw. 

The winner of the group will advance to the semifinals facing the three other group winners. The bottom team of the group will face relegation and move to League B in the next UEFA Nations League Tournament. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Denmark vs. Austria

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Faroe Islands Denmark Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Denmark vs Austria in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brownjust now
Peru Venezuela Soccer
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Australia vs Peru

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs Belarus in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
USATSI_18469680
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn

By Adam Childs16 hours ago
imago1004763669h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Legion at Seawolves

By Phil Watson16 hours ago
Screen-Shot-2022-04-12-at-12.41.17-PM
entertainment

How to Watch Dark Winds Premiere

By Iolanda Neto17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy