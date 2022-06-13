How to Watch Denmark vs Austria in UEFA Nations League

Denmark and Austria will play for the second time in UEFA Nations League group play today.

In UEFA Nations League Matchday number four, Denmark and Austria meet for the second time. In the first meeting of the nations, Denmark won 2-1.

How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Denmark vs. Austria: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Denmark was on the scoreboard with a goal from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the 28th minute. Austria was able to score the game-tying goal forty minutes later from the foot of Xaver Schlager. However, Jen Stryger Larsen found a way to score the game-winning goal with a pass from Christian Eriksen. Larsen was subbed into the match in the 66th minute and the fresh legs were clearly beneficial to the team.

Denmark currently sits at the top of League A Group 1, earning six points with two wins and one loss. Austria is in second place with four points with one win, one loss and one draw. Austria's most recent game resulted in a 1-1 draw with France. Andreas Weimann scored first for Austria, but Kylian Mbappé found the net with only seven minutes to play to earn one point from the draw.

The winner of the group will advance to the semifinals facing the three other group winners. The bottom team of the group will face relegation and move to League B in the next UEFA Nations League Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.