Denmark vs. Croatia stream: Watch online, TV channel

Denmark will look to remain perfect in group play with a win over Croatia today.

Denmark has had an impressive start to the UEFA Nations League, starting with two victories.

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Denmark defeated the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, France, 2-1. France was able to score first with a 51st-minute goal from Karim Benzema, but Denmark was able to score a 68th-minute goal from Andreas Cornelius. Cornelius also scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute.

In the match with Austria, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored in the 28th minute for Denmark to give the team a 1-0 lead. Austria tied the match in the 67th minute, but Jen Stryger Larsen scored the game-winner in the 84th minute.

Croatia lost to Austria 3-0 and earned a 1-1 draw against France. In the draw against France, Adrien Rabiot scored for France in the 52nd minute and Croatia was awarded a penalty kick in the 80th minute, resulting in an Andrej Kramarić goal to walk away with one point.

The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. The bottom team of the group will face relegation.

