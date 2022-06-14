How to Watch UEFA Nations League: England vs Hungary

England aims to pull itself out of the bottom of Group A3 in a rematch against Hungary as the UEFA Nations League continues.

Winless in three straight matches to open UEFA Nations League group play, England is desperate for a win today as it hosts Hungary at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The Three Lions have failed to score a goal in the run of play with their lone goal coming from a Harry Kane penalty kick against Germany.

How to Watch England vs. Hungary:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

After two away games and a home match behind closed doors, today’s game will be the first sell-out home crowd for England since a 3-0 win in a friendly against Ivory Coast back in March. If the home crowd energizes England to a home win, it might be enough to prevent relegation in Nations League play.

Hungary enters today 1-1-1 in group play having taken the opening match of the tournament against England on Dominik Szoboszlai’s 66th-minute goal.

These two sides played twice in World Cup qualifiers in 2021 with England winning 4-0 in Budapest and then a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi will not be in net for Hungary today due to yellow card accumulations. Manager Marco Rossi will insert Dénes Dibusz into the lineup in place of Gulácsi.

