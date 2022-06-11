Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: England vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Saturday when England hosts Italy at Molineux Stadium in the city of Wolverhampton.

Following a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Argentina in La Finalissima, Italy has been able to bounce back in the UEFA Nations League, with the Azzurri currently in first place in Group 3 with four points. England, meanwhile, is last in the group with just one point after its first two matches in the European competition.

How to Watch England vs. Italy Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream England vs. Italy on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

England has yet to win in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League. The team led by head coach Gareth Southgate opened the tournament against Hungary, losing 1-0 off of a penalty kick which was put away by Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute of the match.

Then, England traveled to face Germany at Allianz Arena, drawing 1-1 after Jonas Hofmann put the Germans ahead only for Harry Kane to seal the tie in the 88th minute via penalty kick.

England now must face group-leader Italy on Saturday, who is coming off of a 1-1 draw of its own against Germany, followed by a 2-1 victory over Hungary on Tuesday following goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

England vs. Italy

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 4
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
