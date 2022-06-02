Skip to main content

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Estonia hosts San Marino on the first matchday of the group stage.

Estonia and San Marino are the only group in all four divisions of the UEFA Nations League with three teams instead of four: League D, Group 2. Malta is the third team that completes the group and will face San Marino on June 5 and Estonia on June 9.

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Live stream Estonia vs. San Marino on fuboTV: Get access now!

Estonia was in League C in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League. Still, it finished last in Group 2 with three points in six matches meaning the team would have to go through the play-outs to decide whether or not it would be relegated to League D. The team then lost to Cyprus 2-0 on aggregate to land in the fourth tier of the Nations League.

San Marino, meanwhile, was in League D last year and remained in that division after finishing last in Group 2 with just two points after four matches. The team's most recent competitive action was a 10-0 loss to England on the final matchday of the UEFA World Cup qualifying group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Estonia vs. San Marino

TV CHANNEL: Fubo Sports Network
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Georgia vs. Gibraltar stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina13 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina13 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Estonia vs. San Marino stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina13 seconds ago
soccer fans
UEFA Nations League

Cyprus vs. Kosovo stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina13 seconds ago
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas50 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) scores after being fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter of game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1012400188h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals, Swiatek vs. Kasatkina

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy