Estonia vs. San Marino stream: Watch online, TV channel

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Estonia hosts San Marino on the first matchday of the group stage.

Estonia and San Marino are the only group in all four divisions of the UEFA Nations League with three teams instead of four: League D, Group 2. Malta is the third team that completes the group and will face San Marino on June 5 and Estonia on June 9.

Estonia was in League C in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League. Still, it finished last in Group 2 with three points in six matches meaning the team would have to go through the play-outs to decide whether or not it would be relegated to League D. The team then lost to Cyprus 2-0 on aggregate to land in the fourth tier of the Nations League.

San Marino, meanwhile, was in League D last year and remained in that division after finishing last in Group 2 with just two points after four matches. The team's most recent competitive action was a 10-0 loss to England on the final matchday of the UEFA World Cup qualifying group stage.

