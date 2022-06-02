Estonia vs. San Marino stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Estonia and San Marino are the only group in all four divisions of the UEFA Nations League with three teams instead of four: League D, Group 2. Malta is the third team that completes the group and will face San Marino on June 5 and Estonia on June 9.
How to Watch Estonia vs. San Marino Today:
Match Date: June 2, 2022
Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network
Live stream Estonia vs. San Marino on fuboTV: Get access now!
Estonia was in League C in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League. Still, it finished last in Group 2 with three points in six matches meaning the team would have to go through the play-outs to decide whether or not it would be relegated to League D. The team then lost to Cyprus 2-0 on aggregate to land in the fourth tier of the Nations League.
San Marino, meanwhile, was in League D last year and remained in that division after finishing last in Group 2 with just two points after four matches. The team's most recent competitive action was a 10-0 loss to England on the final matchday of the UEFA World Cup qualifying group stage.
Regional restrictions may apply.