Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina stream: Watch online, TV channel

Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina are participating in League B of the UEFA Nations League, the second tier of European competition. The two countries find themselves in Group B3 along with Montenegro and Romania and they'll see each other later in the day.

How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina shared the same group in the most recent edition of UEFA World Cup qualifying. The Finnish team finished No. 3 in the group, missing out on the qualifying playoff by just one point on 11 points to Ukraine's 12. Bosnia and Herzegovina was No. 4 in the group with seven points.

The most recent encounter between the two countries was in November 2021, where Finland won 3-1 with goals from Marcus Forss, Robin Lod and Daniel O'Shaughnessy. Luka Menalo scored the Bosnians' only goal in the loss at home.

Finland must host Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League action, with both teams hoping to win Group B3 at the end of the campaign and advance to League A.

