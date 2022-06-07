How to Watch Finland vs Montenegro in UEFA Nations League

Finland will try to pick up its first win of group play while Montenegro will try to stay atop the leaderboard with another win.

Montenegro will try to hold on to the top spot in League B Group 3 with a win over Finland today. Montenegro is currently leading its group after beating Romania on the first matchday of group play. Joining Montenegro, Finland and Romania in this group is Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How to Watch Finland vs. Montenegro: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Finland vs. Montenegro: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV

In the first outing of the UEFA Nations League, Montenegro and Romania played even for the majority of the game. Stefan Mugoša finally found the back for the net for Montenegro at the 66-minute mark to take the lead. Marko Vukčević added to the lead in the 87th minute to secure the win.

Finland played to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first match of group play. Teemu Pukki scored first in the match for Finland just before halftime to head to the locker room with the lead. It appeared as though Finland was going to walk away with the win, but Smail Prevlja scored at 90+3' to tie the game up.

With no games being blowouts in this group, today's match should be a close, competitive game for fans to watch.

