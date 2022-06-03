Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Denmark and France will look to start UEFA Nations League play strong with a win on the first Matchday of Group D play.

This will be the first match for France and Denmark in UEFA Nations League A group play. The last meeting between the two nations was in the 2018 World Cup group stage, which resulted in a 0-0 draw. It was an impressive result for Denmark as France was the eventual champion. France is also defending its 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League title where it beat Spain 2-1 in the final.

How to Watch France vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 2

Live Stream France vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

France has won its last seven international matches with the latest being a 5-0 victory over South Africa. Mbappé scored two goals and teammates Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder and Mattéo Guendouzi added to the tally.

Denmark has had recent success, but not quite to the level of France. In the qualification for World Cup 2022, it won nine of the ten matches with the only loss coming at the end of group play against Scotland. Denmark's latest match was a 3-0 international friendly victory over Serbia.

As part of the group play teams will face each other twice; once as the home team and once as the away team. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners. The finals will be played in June 2023. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

France vs. Denmark

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 2
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

By Christine Brown12 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Austria Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Slovakia

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy