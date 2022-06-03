How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

Both Denmark and France will look to start UEFA Nations League play strong with a win on the first Matchday of Group D play.

This will be the first match for France and Denmark in UEFA Nations League A group play. The last meeting between the two nations was in the 2018 World Cup group stage, which resulted in a 0-0 draw. It was an impressive result for Denmark as France was the eventual champion. France is also defending its 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League title where it beat Spain 2-1 in the final.

How to Watch France vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 2

Live Stream France vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

France has won its last seven international matches with the latest being a 5-0 victory over South Africa. Mbappé scored two goals and teammates Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder and Mattéo Guendouzi added to the tally.

Denmark has had recent success, but not quite to the level of France. In the qualification for World Cup 2022, it won nine of the ten matches with the only loss coming at the end of group play against Scotland. Denmark's latest match was a 3-0 international friendly victory over Serbia.

As part of the group play teams will face each other twice; once as the home team and once as the away team. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners. The finals will be played in June 2023.

Regional restrictions may apply.