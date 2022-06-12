How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Bulgaria

Following a perfect start to the group stages, Georgia finds itself in first place in group four of League C with nine points after three matches. Bulgaria, meanwhile, is third in the group with just two points in as many matches. The two countries face off on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

Georgia is off to a red-hot start in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League. The team has scored at least three goals in all three of its matches so far, which were all victories that left the team in sole possession of its group in the third division of the European competition.

Georgia opened its Nations League account with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar on the first matchday, followed by a 5-2 finish over Bulgaria last Sunday. Then, Georgia beat group-favorite North Macedonia 3-0 thanks to goals from Budu Zivzivadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Otar Kiteishvili.

Georgia will face Bulgaria on Sunday looking to extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to eight while maintaining sole possession of its group in the UEFA Nations League.

