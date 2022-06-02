Georgia vs. Gibraltar stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Georgia hosts Gibraltar at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

The action in League C begins on Thursday with Georgia and Gibraltar facing each other in Tbilisi, Georgia. The two teams are in Group 4 in the third division at the UEFA Nations League, and Bulgaria and North Macedonia are the other two teams in the group.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Georgia vs. Gibraltar on fuboTV: Get access now!

Gibraltar will be looking for its first win in all competitions since the last UEFA Nations League, where the team won its third matchday outing against Liechtenstein 1-0. Tjay De Barr scored the lone goal in the match.

Since then, Gibraltar has gone on a 16-match winless streak, including 10 defeats in 10 matches in UEFA World Cup qualifying, leaving the team in last place in Group G with a -39 goal differential.

Georgia, meanwhile, is on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The team won its last two UEFA WCQ outings, beating Kosovo 2-1 before defeating Sweden 2-0 in November 2021.

Georgia will now host Gibraltar at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena to kick off the action in Group C4 at the UEFA Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

