How to Watch Germany vs England in UEFA Nations League

Group play of the UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday as Germany and England look for their first win

Germany enters today with one point in the UEFA Nations League, stemming from a 1-1 draw against Italy on Saturday off midfielder Joshua Kimmich’s 73rd-minute equalizer, keeping it unbeaten in its last 10 tournament games. England dropped a 1-0 loss to Hungary in the opening game of the group, leaving the Three Lions in desperate need of a win to avoid relegation from League A.

How to Watch Germany vs. England

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 1

Live stream the Germany vs. England match online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This is the first match between the rivals since the opening round of the knockout stage in the 2020 European Championships. England defeated Germany 2-0 behind second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane that propelled them into the quarterfinals. The team's Euro run ended in the finals against Italy, falling 3-2 on penalties.

England may see a boost from the return of Sterling from an illness that kept him out of the opener alongside Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish who could also see time in the starting eleven.

Since Hansi Flick took over as manager, Germany has been unbeaten in ten matches. Flick took over from Joachim Loew after the 2020 European Championships and is the third coach in the program’s history to stay unbeaten in his first ten games after Sepp Herberger and Josef Derwall.

Both squads failed to advance to the knockout round in 2020-21.

Regional restrictions may apply.