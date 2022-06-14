Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italy is poised to take control of Group 3 of UEFA Nations League A with a win today at Germany

Unbeaten in UEFA Nations League group play, Italy heads to Monchengladbach to face Germany for the return fixture of a 1-1 draw ten days ago. This match will be the final contest before the summer break with the rest of group play to wrap up in September. Each of the last three meetings between these countries has ended in a draw.

How to Watch Germany vs. Italy:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Germany vs. Italy match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their first meeting in early June, Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for the Italians with a goal in the 70th minute. Germany responded with a Joshua Kimmich goal just three minutes later resulting in a draw despite Germany holding a massive edge in possession and shots on target.

Germany has played four consecutive 1-1 draws including three consecutive matches to open Nations League play with Kimmich scoring in each of the last two games against England and Italy.

Italy secured a 2-1 win over Hungary last week as Pellegrini and Nicolo Barella both recorded goals.

Since winning the European Championships last summer, Italy struggled through the last stretch of World Cup qualifiers missing out on this year’s event, an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 Finalissima and now continues Nations League play with a revived sense of urgency.

Regional restrictions may apply.

