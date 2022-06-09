Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria stream: Watch online, TV channel

Gibraltar and Bulgaria meet on Thursday at Victoria Stadium on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

With both teams still looking for their first win in their UEFA Nations League campaigns, Bulgaria travels to Victoria Stadium to face Gibraltar on Thursday's third matchday of the UEFA Nations League group. The host is sitting in fourth place in Group 4 of League C with two losses in two matches so far. Bulgaria, meanwhile, has drawn once and lost once in the tournament, sitting in third place with a point.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 5

The Bulgarians opened their UEFA Nations League campaign at home against North Macedonia. Despite being dominated on the stat sheet with just four shots to North Macedonia's 15 and 43% of the ball possession to the visitors' 57%, the two team's finished the match with a 1-1 draw. Kiril Despodov scored for the home team in the 13th minute of the match, while Milan Ristovski tied in the second half for the North Macedonians.

Bulgaria now must travel to face Gibraltar on Thursday, with the hosts looking for their first points of the tournament so far after two matches.

