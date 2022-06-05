Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Gibraltar vs North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Macedonia travels to face Gibraltar on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Gibraltar finds itself at the bottom of Group C4 after losing 4-0 to Georgia on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages. North Macedonia, meanwhile, tied 1-1 with Bulgaria in the other tournament debut and will look to notch its first win when it travels to Victoria Stadium to face Gibraltar on Sunday.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia on fuboTV: Get access now!

Gibraltar was dominated through and through on Thursday in the team's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia. The visitors didn't have a single shot on target in the whole game compared to Georgia's 13. In overall shots, Gibraltar achieved just one to Georgia's whopping 28.

In the other match in Group C4 on Thursday, North Macedonia traveled to Ludogorets Arena to face Bulgaria. Kiril Despodov got the hosts ahead in the 13th minute of the match, while Milan Ristovski drew the match level for the Macedonians in the 50th minute.

North Macedonia now will look to achieve its first win in the campaign when the team faces Gibraltar at Victoria Stadium on Sunday.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
