How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Greece vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Greece and Cyprus face off at Panthessaliko Stadium on Thursday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

The Greek men's national team is sitting at the top of group two in League C after two matches, winning both of its games to start off the UEFA Nations League group stages. Cyprus, meanwhile, is sitting in last place with just one point after two matches.

How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream Greece vs. Cyprus on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Greece opened the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League with a two-match road trip. The first matchday consisted of a visit to Windsor Park where the team faced Northern Ireland, winning 1-0 thanks to a first-half finish from Anastasios Bakasetas. 

Greece then traveled to Pristina City Stadium on Sunday to face Kosovo on the second matchday of the European competition. Trabzonspor attacker Bakasetas got on the scoresheet again to secure all three points for the Greek team. 

Cyprus is coming off of its first point of the group stages, drawing 0-0 with Northern Ireland at AEK Arena on Sunday. The tie followed Cyprus' 2-0 defeat to Kosovo on the first matchday of the tournament on Thursday.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Greece vs. Cyprus

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
