How to Watch France vs Croatia in UEFA Nations League

In UEFA Nations League Matchday number four, France and Croatia meet for the second time. The first match between the two nations ended in a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch France vs. Croatia: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 2

Live Stream France vs. Croatia: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV:

Scoring in the match was Adrien Rabiot for France in the 52nd minute and Andrej Kramarić was awarded a penalty kick from the VAR in the 80th minute which was the game-tying goal. Kramarić was subbed into the match just ten minutes prior and the fresh legs proved to be beneficial.

Croatia is coming off a big 1-0 victory against Denmark, handing Denmark its first loss of group play. Croatia has one loss in group play which was a 3-0 result to Austria in the first game of group play. Austria was able to score three goals between the 41st and 57th minutes.

France is at the bottom of the group with two draws and one loss. At the halfway point of group play, France will need a win to help keep their chances of advancing to the semifinals alive. A loss puts France in danger of relegation.

