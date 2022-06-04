Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Hungary vs. England: UEFA Nations League Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hungary and England will meet for matchday one of Group C play of the UEFA Nations League today.

In the first round of League A group play Hungary and England will face off. The group stage will last until late September when the group winners from League A will continue playing. The two other teams in the group are Italy and Germany.

How to Watch Hungary vs. England: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 3

Live Stream Hungary vs. England: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Get access now!

The last meeting between these two nations was in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, in which England won one match 4-0 and the other match was a 1-1 draw. 

England has either won or drawn in their last eight matches dating back to September 2021. The team had two international friendlies where it beat Ivory Coast 3-0 and Switzerland 2-1.

Hungary's last international friendly games were against Northern Ireland, where the team won 1-0 and the second match was a 1-0 loss to Serbia. In its UEFA World Cup Qualification group play, it ended No. 4 in its group with five wins, two draws, and three losses.

As part of the group play, teams will face each other twice, each as the home and the away team. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners. The finals will be played in June 2023. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Hungary vs. England: UEFA Nations League

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 3
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazarjust now
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy