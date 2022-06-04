Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

Hungary and England will meet for matchday one of Group C play of the UEFA Nations League today.

In the first round of League A group play Hungary and England will face off. The group stage will last until late September when the group winners from League A will continue playing. The two other teams in the group are Italy and Germany.

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

The last meeting between these two nations was in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, in which England won one match 4-0 and the other match was a 1-1 draw.

England has either won or drawn in their last eight matches dating back to September 2021. The team had two international friendlies where it beat Ivory Coast 3-0 and Switzerland 2-1.

Hungary's last international friendly games were against Northern Ireland, where the team won 1-0 and the second match was a 1-0 loss to Serbia. In its UEFA World Cup Qualification group play, it ended No. 4 in its group with five wins, two draws, and three losses.

As part of the group play, teams will face each other twice, each as the home and the away team. The winner of the group will go on to face the three other League A group winners. The finals will be played in June 2023.

