Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. Albania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Monday when Iceland hosts Albania in the city of Reykjavik.

Iceland opened its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League account on Thursday with a draw on the road against Israel. Albania, meanwhile would have faced Russia, but the match was canceled due to FIFA banning the Russian national team from all competitions indefinitely. 

How to Watch Iceland vs. Albania Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2

Live stream Iceland vs. Albania on fuboTV: Get access now!

Albania's most recent outing was a scoreless draw against Georgia in a Friendly match in March at Air Albania Stadium. Before that, the team faced Spain in another friendly in March.

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres got Spain ahead in the 75th minute following an assist from Yeremi Pino. Granada striker Myrto Uzuni then leveled the match in the 85th minute, only for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo to score the winner in the 90th minute for the Spanish team.

Iceland was down 1-0 to Isreal in the 25th minute when Liel Abada got his team ahead off of a pass from Manor Solomon. Iceland then scored two unanswered goals to take the lead in the UEFA Nations League opener, only for Shon Weissman to leave the match at 2-2 in the 84th minute, splitting the points between the two countries. Þórir Jóhann Helgason and Amór Sigurosson were the Icelandic goalscorers on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Iceland vs. Albania

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 2
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs Albania

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Azerbaijan

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
Faroe Islands Denmark Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Austria vs Denmark in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
Andorra Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Andorra vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Croatia vs France in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FLORIDA GATORS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy