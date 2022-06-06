How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs Albania

UEFA Nations League action continues on Monday when Iceland hosts Albania in the city of Reykjavik.

Iceland opened its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League account on Thursday with a draw on the road against Israel. Albania, meanwhile would have faced Russia, but the match was canceled due to FIFA banning the Russian national team from all competitions indefinitely.

How to Watch Iceland vs. Albania Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Albania's most recent outing was a scoreless draw against Georgia in a Friendly match in March at Air Albania Stadium. Before that, the team faced Spain in another friendly in March.

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres got Spain ahead in the 75th minute following an assist from Yeremi Pino. Granada striker Myrto Uzuni then leveled the match in the 85th minute, only for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo to score the winner in the 90th minute for the Spanish team.

Iceland was down 1-0 to Isreal in the 25th minute when Liel Abada got his team ahead off of a pass from Manor Solomon. Iceland then scored two unanswered goals to take the lead in the UEFA Nations League opener, only for Shon Weissman to leave the match at 2-2 in the 84th minute, splitting the points between the two countries. Þórir Jóhann Helgason and Amór Sigurosson were the Icelandic goalscorers on Thursday.

