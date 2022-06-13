Skip to main content

How to Watch Iceland vs Israel in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iceland is looking for its first win of group play today against Israel. A win will propel Iceland to the top of the group standings.

In UEFA Nations League Matchday number four, Iceland and Israel meet for the second time. The group stage for Israel and Iceland is different from the rest of the groups as Russia is in the group, but is no longer allowed to play. Russia will be relegated to League C for the next UEFA Nations League tournament. The winner from the group will be promoted to League A.

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live Stream Iceland vs Israel: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Currently, Israel is in first place in the group with one win and one draw. The win was a 2-1 result against Albania and the draw was 2-2 against Iceland in their first meeting. Iceland is sitting in second place with two points. 

In the first outing between these two nations, Israel was able to take the first lead with a goal from Liel Abada in the 25th minute. Þórir Jóhann Helgason tied the match minutes before halftime for Iceland. Iceland was able to maintain momentum after halftime and earn a second goal, this time from Arnór Sigurðsson in the 53rd minute. Shon Weissman tied the match in the 84th minute to leave each team with one point. 

A win today will move Iceland into first place over Israel in the standings. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

