How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs. Scotland

Ireland and Scotland face off at Aviva Stadium on Saturday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Due to goal difference, Scotland currently holds the lead in group one of League B with three points after having played just one match so far in the European competition. Ukraine and Armenia are also sitting on three points, while Ireland is last after losing both matches to kick off the group stage action in the UEFA Nations League.

How to Watch Ireland vs. Scotland Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Scotland began the month of June dreaming of a spot at Qatar 2022, with just two more matches standing in the way of a Scottish return to the World Cup. The team needed to face Ukraine first, with the winner of the playoff advancing to face Wales in the qualifying final.

Led by head coach Steve Clark, Scotland lost 3-1 to the Ukrainian national team, falling behind 2-0 before Callum McGregor put the team on the scoreboard in the 79th minute. Artem Dovbyk then sealed the victory for Ukraine in the 95th minute of the match.

The team then faced Armenia to kick off its participation in the UEFA Nations League, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna.

