How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Thursday when Israel hosts Iceland at Sammy Ofer Stadium in this European soccer matchup.

The first matchday of the UEFA Nations League has arrived and in League B as Israel and Iceland kick off the action in group two with its match in Haifa, Israel. The other match in the group, Albania and Russia, was canceled due to the Russian team's disqualification from FIFA as a result of the country's conflict with Ukraine.

How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Israel finished third in its UEFA World Cup qualifying group meaning it will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The team's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw against Romania where Mu'nas Dabbur scored both of Israel's goals in the draw.

The Israeli team finished third in the last edition of the Nations League, narrowly avoiding relegation to League C by four points.

Iceland, meanwhile, was relegated from League A after finishing in fourth place in Group 2 with zero points after six matches. The team's most recent outing was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in an international friendly match.

The Icelandic team must now travel to face Israel to begin its mission to return to League A of the UEFA Nations League.

