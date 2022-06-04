Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italy and Germany face off on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday at Renato Dall-Ara Stadium.

Italy was at the top of its game less than a year ago, beating England at Wembley Stadium in penalty kicks to secure its second-ever UEFA Euro title. The final was in July 2021, when the Italians were three games away from their world record 37-match unbeaten streak being ended by Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinals. That loss along with four draws in their last six World Cup qualifying matches led to the Azzurri having to play in the UEFA WCQ playoffs, where the team lost to North Macedonia, effectively missing their second World Cup in a row for the first time in the four-time World Cup winners' history.

How to Watch Italy vs. Germany Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Italy vs. Germany on fuboTV: Get access now!

The following competitive match after the heartbreaking loss to North Macedonia was La Finalissima, where the Italians had a chance to win a trophy against South American champion Argentina but were instead embarrassed 3-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi masterclass.

Now Italy must begin again, hoping to start fresh and put themselves back at the top. The first order of business? Face Germany who is on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and is beginning to find its footing under head coach Hansi Flick.

Italy and Germany meet at Renato Dall-Ara Stadium on Saturday on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Italy vs. Germany

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
