How to Watch Italy vs Hungary in UEFA Nations League

Italy will look to pick up its first win of group play while Hungary will try to hold on to the top spot on the leaderboard with a win.

In the second round of the UEFA Nations League A group play, Italy and Hungary will square off. Hungary won its opening match against England 1-0. Scoring the lone goal of the match was Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute by means of a penalty kick. Both teams had a similar pass accuracy percentage and shots taken. Despite having nearly 60% of the possession, England failed to find the back of the net due to Hungary’s stout defense.

How to Watch Italy vs. Hungary: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Italy’s first round match was a 1-1 draw against Germany. Lorenzo Pellegrini was able to break through Germany’s defense and score a goal in the 70th minute, however, Germany responded quickly scoring a goal of its own three minutes later. The 73rd-minute goal by Joshua Kimmich was the final of the match, leaving each team with a point in the group standings.

The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. While the bottom team of the group will face relegation.

