How to Watch Italy vs. Hungary in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In the second round of the UEFA Nations League A group play, Italy and Hungary will square off. Hungary won its opening match against England 1-0. Scoring the lone goal of the match was Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute by means of a penalty kick. Both teams had a similar pass accuracy percentage and shots taken. Despite having nearly 60% of the possession, England failed to find the back of the net due to Hungary’s stout defense.
How to Watch Italy vs. Hungary: UEFA Nations League Today:
Match Date: June 7, 2022
Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live Stream Italy vs. Hungary: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!
Italy’s first round match was a 1-1 draw against Germany. Lorenzo Pellegrini was able to break through Germany’s defense and score a goal in the 70th minute, however, Germany responded quickly scoring a goal of its own three minutes later. The 73rd-minute goal by Joshua Kimmich was the final of the match, leaving each team with a point in the group standings.
The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. While the bottom team of the group will face relegation.
Regional restrictions may apply.