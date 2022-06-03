Skip to main content

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when Kazakhstan hosts Azerbaijan at Astana Arena.

The action in Group C3 kicks off on Friday at Astana Arena when Kazakhstan receives a visit from Azerbaijan on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. The two countries find themselves in League C, the third tier of competition of the European competition. The group is rounded out by Belarus and Slovakia, who will also be facing each other on Friday.

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan on fuboTV: Get access now!

Kazakhstan's most recent outing was a friendly victory over Tajikistan that snapped a 14-match winless run for the team in all competitions. Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov scored Kazakhstan's only goal in the win. 

The team's most recent competitive outing was an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Russia 2018 champion France that saw Kylian Mbappé score a poker of goals in the World Cup qualifier.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back 1-0 losses to Malta and Latvia in the team's two friendly matches in March. The Azerbaijan men's national team is currently on a nine-match winless run in all competitions, with the team's most recent win being a 2-1 victory over fellow Group C3 participant Belarus in a friendly in June 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012221694h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
rafael-nadal
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open: Men's Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1009446179h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harris English hits from the rough of the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Golf

Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy