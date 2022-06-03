The action in Group C3 kicks off on Friday at Astana Arena when Kazakhstan receives a visit from Azerbaijan on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. The two countries find themselves in League C, the third tier of competition of the European competition. The group is rounded out by Belarus and Slovakia, who will also be facing each other on Friday.

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Kazakhstan's most recent outing was a friendly victory over Tajikistan that snapped a 14-match winless run for the team in all competitions. Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov scored Kazakhstan's only goal in the win.

The team's most recent competitive outing was an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Russia 2018 champion France that saw Kylian Mbappé score a poker of goals in the World Cup qualifier.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back 1-0 losses to Malta and Latvia in the team's two friendly matches in March. The Azerbaijan men's national team is currently on a nine-match winless run in all competitions, with the team's most recent win being a 2-1 victory over fellow Group C3 participant Belarus in a friendly in June 2021.

