How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs. Greece

Kosovo and Greece face off at Pristina City Stadium on Sunday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Both Kosovo and Greece opened their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League accounts with wins on the first matchday of the tournament. Kosovo beat Cyprus 2-0 at AEK Arena on Thursday while Greece came away from Windsor Park with a 1-0 finish over Northern Ireland.

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Greece Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Live stream Kosovo vs. Greece on fuboTV: Get access now!

Kosovo finished the first half at AEK Arena tied 0-0 with Cyprus on Thursday, but the visitors turned an inspired second-half performance into three points thanks to strikes from Valon Berisha and Edon Zhegrova. Kosovo is now undefeated in its last four matches in all competitions with the team's last loss being in October 2021, a 2-1 defeat at home to Georgia on the final matchday of UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Greece, meanwhile, defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 at Windsor Park on Thursday thanks to a first-half finish from Anastasios Bakasetas. Dimitris Limnios had the assist in the lone goal of the match.

Both Kosovo and Greece will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday when the two countries face off at Pristina City Stadium on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Regional restrictions may apply.