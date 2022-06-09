How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland

After the first two matchdays of the European competition, Kosovo is sitting in second place in group two of League C with three points on the board. The team will receive a visit from Northern Ireland on Thursday, which is sitting in third with just one point so far in the group stages.

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 4

Kosovo opened its UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cyprus last Thursday at AEK Arena. Valon Berisha scored the first goal in the 65th minute and Edon Zhegrova doubled the lead just before the 80th minute to secure the away victory for Kosovo who was also able to extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches.

The unbeaten run was snapped on Sunday when Kosovo hosted Greece with the Greek team taking a 1-0 victory from Pristina City Stadium. Fidan Aliti and Arijanet Muric both received red cards in the loss and will be unavailable for the team's upcoming match at home against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

