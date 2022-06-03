Latvia vs. Andorra stream: Watch online, TV channel

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when Latvia and Andorra face off at Daugava Stadium in the city of Riga.

Group D1 kicks off its activity on Friday when Latvia hosts Andorra in the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The two countries are currently in League D, the fourth and final tier of competition at the European tournament. Liechtenstein and Moldova are the other two teams in the group.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 3

Latvia finds itself on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions with the team's most recent outing being a 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan in a friendly match in March. Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored the only goal in the win for the Latvians.

Before that, the team drew 1-1 against Kuwait in another friendly in March, which followed the team's final two matches in UEFA World Cup qualifying in November 2021, where the Latvians traveled to Norway for a match that ended in a scoreless draw.

Then, the team defeated Gibraltar 3-1 on the final matchday of the qualifying campaign. Gutkovskis scored the first of the match, with Roberts Uldrikis and Raimonds Krollis getting on the scoresheet in the second half of the victory.

Lavia now hosts Andorra at Daugava Stadium in Riga to kick off the action in Group D1 at the UEFA Nations League.

