How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Latvia vs Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein will look for its first win in the group stage of UEFA Nations League against Latvia today.

Latvia and Liechtenstein will meet today for Matchday two of UEFA Nations League Group play. The two nations are joined in Group D by Andorra and Moldova.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 5

Liechtenstein did not fare so well in its first outing dropping a 2-0 game to Moldova. Ion Nicolaescu scored only five minutes into the match on a penalty kick for Moldova to take the very early lead. The game remained 1-0 for the next 86 minutes before Vadim Bolohan scored in stoppage time to seal the win.

Latvia had a better result beating Andorra in the first game of group play 3-0. Roberts Uldriķis was the standout for Latvia scoring two goals. The first came only nine minutes into the match to put Latvia up. The second came in the 77th minute to add a bit of insurance late in the game. Jānis Ikaunieks had the third goal for Latvia on a penalty kick at 85' to solidify the win.

Liechtenstein will definitely be looking for a strong performance today to add some points to its tally and move up in the group standings.

Latvia will play Moldova on June 10th to finish the first leg against all three opponents. Liechtenstein will also play on June 10th taking on Andorra.

