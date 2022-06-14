Skip to main content

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Latvia in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liechtenstein will look for its first win of group play against Latvia in UEFA Nations League competition today.

Liechtenstein and Latvia will meet today for the second time in League D Group 1 UEFA Nations League play. The first leg between these two teams resulted in a 1-0 win for Latvia. Liechtenstein is currently in last place in the group with zero points. Latvia leads with nine points.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Latvia: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 6

Live Stream Liechtenstein vs Latvia: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

In Liechtenstein's latest game, the team lost 2-1 to Andorra. Scoring in the match came late with Andorra scoring its first goal at the 78' mark from Jordi Aláez on a penalty kick. Andorra's second goal was scored just four minutes later off the foot of Jesús Rubio. Liechtenstein finally got on the board at 90+2' with a goal from Livio Meier. 

In Latvia's most recent outing, it recorded a 4-2 win over Moldova. Despite scoring first in the game on a penalty kick from Ion Nicolaescu just five minutes in, Moldova could not hold off Vladislavs Gutkovskis or Jānis Ikaunieks who scored two goals each in the win. Nichita Moțpan scored the second goal for Moldova, but it wasn't enough to overcome the strength Latvia brought to the table.

Liechtenstein will need to muster the strength and talent to overcome a strong Latvian team to avoid relegation. 

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Liechtenstein vs Latvia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 6
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
