How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs Moldova

The first match in Group D1 action at the UEFA Nations League is between Andorra and Latvia, with Liechtenstein and Moldova facing each other shortly after in the city of Vaduz. This will be Moldova's first season in the fourth tier of competition, League D, after losing the play-outs against Kazakhstan and being relegated from League C.

Moldova's most recent action was in January of this year, when the team lost a pair of friendly matches to Uganda 3-2, followed by South Korea 4-0. Dmitri Mandrîcenco and Mihai Platica got Moldova up 2-0 in the first match, but the Ugandans went on to score three to come away with the win.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Faroe Islands in a friendly encounter in March. The team also finished last in its most recent World Cup qualifying group with one draw and nine losses after the ten group stage matches. Liechtenstein's only point in the campaign came from a 1-1 draw against Armenia in September 2021.

Now Liechtenstein will host Moldova on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League, with the Moldovan team looking to find their way back to League C at the end of the international tournament.

