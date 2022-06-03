Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday when Liechtenstein and Moldova face off at Rheinpark Stadium.

The first match in Group D1 action at the UEFA Nations League is between Andorra and Latvia, with Liechtenstein and Moldova facing each other shortly after in the city of Vaduz. This will be Moldova's first season in the fourth tier of competition, League D, after losing the play-outs against Kazakhstan and being relegated from League C.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Moldova Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream Liechtenstein vs. Moldova on fuboTV: Get access now!

Moldova's most recent action was in January of this year, when the team lost a pair of friendly matches to Uganda 3-2, followed by South Korea 4-0. Dmitri Mandrîcenco and Mihai Platica got Moldova up 2-0 in the first match, but the Ugandans went on to score three to come away with the win.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Faroe Islands in a friendly encounter in March. The team also finished last in its most recent World Cup qualifying group with one draw and nine losses after the ten group stage matches. Liechtenstein's only point in the campaign came from a 1-1 draw against Armenia in September 2021.

Now Liechtenstein will host Moldova on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League, with the Moldovan team looking to find their way back to League C at the end of the international tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova

TV CHANNEL: Fubo Sports Network 3
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina41 seconds ago
Austria Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria

By Rafael Urbina41 seconds ago
Malta Slovakia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs Slovakia

By Rafael Urbina41 seconds ago
Netherlands Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Belgium vs Netherlands

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League

By Justin Carter20 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy