Lithuania vs. Luxembourg stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action continues on Saturday when Lithuania hosts Luxembourg at Žalgiris Stadium.

Lithuania and Luxembourg were in League C in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League, with Lithuania finishing No. 3 in its group and Luxembourg finishing No. 2. The two teams were unable to achieve promotion to League B, but avoided relegation. The same can't be said for the other two teams in Group C1, with Faroe Islands being promoted from League D and Turkey being relegated from League B last season.

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Lithuania vs. Luxembourg on fuboTV: Get access now!

Lithuania has come away with two wins in the last five matches in all competitions. The first was a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying in October 2021, and Justas Lasickas and Fedor Černych got on the scoresheet in the win.

The second win was a 2-1 finish over San Marino in a friendly match in March of this year, Augustinas Klimavičius and Linas Megelaitis put the ball in the back of the net in the first half to secure all three points for Lithuania.

Lithuania now hosts Luxembourg on Saturday's first matchday of the UEFA Nations League to kick off the action in Group C1.

