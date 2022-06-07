How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey in UEFA Nations League

Turkey will look to hold on to the top spot in group play today while Lithuania will be looking for its first win.

In the second round of the UEFA Nations League C group play, Turkey and Lithuania will square off. Turkey won its opening-round match 4-0 against the Faroe Islands giving them a strong footing to start the tournament. There were four different players who scored for Turkey; Cengiz Ünder, Halil Dervişoğlu, Serdar Dursun and Merih Demiral.

How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream Lithuania vs Turkey: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Lithuania was not as fortunate and lost its opening match to Luxembourg 2-0. Luxembourg was able to dominate the majority of the match as they held 55% of the possession but committed 15 fewer fouls. Danel Sinani was able to score both of the goals for Luxembourg.

Lithuania has struggled in international play lately as it has lost five of its last eight games and only amassed two wins. The wins were against San Marino in a friendly match and against Bulgaria in UEFA World Cup Qualifications.

The winner of the group will be promoted to League B while the bottom of the group will be up for relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.