Skip to main content

How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkey will look to hold on to the top spot in group play today while Lithuania will be looking for its first win.

In the second round of the UEFA Nations League C group play, Turkey and Lithuania will square off. Turkey won its opening-round match 4-0 against the Faroe Islands giving them a strong footing to start the tournament. There were four different players who scored for Turkey; Cengiz Ünder, Halil Dervişoğlu, Serdar Dursun and Merih Demiral.

How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream Lithuania vs Turkey: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Lithuania was not as fortunate and lost its opening match to Luxembourg 2-0. Luxembourg was able to dominate the majority of the match as they held 55% of the possession but committed 15 fewer fouls. Danel Sinani was able to score both of the goals for Luxembourg. 

Lithuania has struggled in international play lately as it has lost five of its last eight games and only amassed two wins. The wins were against San Marino in a friendly match and against Bulgaria in UEFA World Cup Qualifications.

The winner of the group will be promoted to League B while the bottom of the group will be up for relegation. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Lithuania vs Turkey

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Hungary England
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Germany vs England in UEFA Nations League

By Brandon Rush6 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Lithuania vs Turkey in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
Hungary England
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Italy vs Hungary in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Ireland Montenegro
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Finland vs Montenegro in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy