How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday four pits Luxembourg against Faroe Islands for the second time in a week in the UEFA Nations League.

Luxembourg aims to keep pace with Turkey in Group I as it plays host to the Faroe Islands in a reverse fixture of last Tuesday’s 1-0 win for The Red Lions. The Faroe Islands comes into today off a 2-1 win over Lithuania to secure their first points of the tournament.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 4

Live Stream the Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In last week’s match, the Faroe Islands suffered a brutal twelve minutes of football as they were assessed two red cards and yielded a penalty kick goal in a 1-0 home loss. René Joensen was shown a red for a foul on Mathias Olesen in the 68th minute, two minutes later Gunnar Vatnhamar fouled Leandro Barreiro as VAR awarded a penalty kick for the foul and Forward Gerson Rodriques converted on the penalty. In the 80th Vatnhamar picked up a VAR-determined red card forcing the Faroe Islands to play the final ten minutes with only nine men.

Rodrigues’ goal moved him into a tie for seventh place all-time in Luxembourg history and now sits five goals behind Leon Mart who posted 16 goals from 1933-1945.

Klæmint Olsen is the Faroe Islands' all-time leading goal scorer with ten goals in just 44 appearances for his country. The 31-year-old striker scored three goals in World Cup qualifiers last year.

Goals have been sparse for these clubs in this tournament. Through four games the teams have combined to score five goals while conceding eight goals.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4
Time
2:35
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
