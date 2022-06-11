How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Luxembourg vs. Turkey

The race for promotion is heating up in group one of League C, the third tier of competition at the UEFA Nations League. Turkey is leading the pack with six points and a plus-10 goal difference, while Luxembourg is just below in second place with six points and a plus-three goal difference. The two countries meet at Stade de Luxembourg to decide who takes sole possession of the group on Saturday.

Turkey opened its UEFA Nations League account with a 4-0 thrashing of the Faroe Islands last Saturday, where Cengiz Ünder, Halil Dervisoglu, Serdar Dursun and Merih Demiral all got on the scoresheet to secure the home win for the Turkish national team.

Then, Turkey managed an even more dominant performance on the second matchday of the European competition, beating Lithuania 6-0 thanks to a brace from Dursun to go along with another Dervisoglu strike, a brace from Dogukan Sinik and a sixth from Yunus Akgün.

Turkey now must travel to face Luxembourg on Saturday, with both countries looking to take the top spot in Group 1 of League C with a win at Stade de Luxembourg.

