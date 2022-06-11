Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkey travels to face Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday in UEFA Nations League action.

The race for promotion is heating up in group one of League C, the third tier of competition at the UEFA Nations League. Turkey is leading the pack with six points and a plus-10 goal difference, while Luxembourg is just below in second place with six points and a plus-three goal difference. The two countries meet at Stade de Luxembourg to decide who takes sole possession of the group on Saturday.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream Luxembourg vs. Turkey on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Turkey opened its UEFA Nations League account with a 4-0 thrashing of the Faroe Islands last Saturday, where Cengiz Ünder, Halil Dervisoglu, Serdar Dursun and Merih Demiral all got on the scoresheet to secure the home win for the Turkish national team.

Then, Turkey managed an even more dominant performance on the second matchday of the European competition, beating Lithuania 6-0 thanks to a brace from Dursun to go along with another Dervisoglu strike, a brace from Dogukan Sinik and a sixth from Yunus Akgün.

Turkey now must travel to face Luxembourg on Saturday, with both countries looking to take the top spot in Group 1 of League C with a win at Stade de Luxembourg.

