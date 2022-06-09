Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Malta and Estonia face off at Ta'Qali National Stadium on Thursday on the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

With both teams winning in their respective UEFA Nations League debuts, Malta and Estonia face off on Thursday with first place in group two of League D on the line at Ta'Qali National Stadium. The group consists of only three teams, meaning both Malta and Estonia beat San Marino to kick off the action in the European competition.

How to Watch Malta vs. Estonia Today:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 7

Live stream Malta vs. Estonia on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Estonia was the first to face San Marino, with the two countries meeting last Thursday on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Robert Kirss and Joonas Tamm both scored in the first half to secure all three points for the Estonians.

The team then faced Argentina in a friendly on Sunday with Lionel Messi scoring all five goals in the match in the Argentine team's shutout victory. Estonia finished the match with just two shots on target and 21% of the ball possession.

While Estonia was being dominated by the South American champion, Malta faced San Marino on the second matchday of the European competition, also winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Jan Busuttil and Matthew Guillaumier, both in the second half.

