How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Malta vs San Marino

After two matches in Group 2 of League D action, Estonia leads the three teams in the group with six points. Malta is just below in second with three points, while San Marino is last in the group with zero points and back-to-back losses so far in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League.

How to Watch Malta vs. San Marino Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream Malta vs. San Marino on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

On the first matchday of the tournament, Estonia faced San Marino while Malta played a friendly match against Venezuela. Malta lost 1-0 in the friendly following a first-half goal from Everton striker Solomón Rondón.

Meanwhile, San Marino lost on the same day to Estonia 2-0 off of first-half strikes from Robert Kirss and Koonas Tamm. Then, it was Malta's turn to face San Marino on the second matchday of the campaign, with Estonia receiving a bye which the team turned into a friendly loss to Argentina 5-0 where Lionel Messi scored all five goals.

Malta defeated San Marino thanks to goals from Jan Busuttil and Matthew Guillaumier, both of which landed in the second half.

The two teams meet again on the fourth matchday of the campaign at Ta'Qali National Stadium.

