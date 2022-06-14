How to Watch Moldova vs Andorra in UEFA Nations League

Moldova and Andorra will look for separation in the group standings with a win today during their second meeting of UEFA Nations League play.

Moldova and Andorra will meet for the second time on Matchday four of League D Group 1 play in UEFA Nations League competition. The first game between these two teams resulted in a 0-0 draw.

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

Moldova is currently in second place in group play with four points. The team has one win, one loss and one draw so far and will look to pick up a second win today. Most recently, Moldova played to a 4-2 loss to Latvia who currently leads the group with three wins.

Despite scoring first in the game on a penalty from Ion Nicolaescu five minutes in, Moldova could not hold off Vladislavs Gutkovskis or Jānis Ikaunieks who scored two goals each in the win. Nichita Moțpan scored the second goal for Moldova, but it wasn't enough to overcome the strength Latvia brought.

Andorra is coming off a 2-1 win over Liechtenstein on Friday. The scoring did not begin until much later in the game when Jordi Aláez found the back of the net at the 78' mark to give Andorra the lead. A second goal from Jesús Rubio gave Andorra a bit of insurance which was needed because Seyhan Yıldız scored at 90+2' for Liechtenstein.

With both of these teams having four points in the standings, they will both be looking for a bit of separation with a win today.

